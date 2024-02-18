FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Lowered to $330.00 at BMO Capital Markets

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $271.62 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

