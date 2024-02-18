Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.73. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

