First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,203 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,837,000 after buying an additional 584,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,049,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,005,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 72.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,737,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,530,000 after purchasing an additional 728,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 86,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $55.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0469 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

