First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. 4,973,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,275,807. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on FHN

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.