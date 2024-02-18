First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Position Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,780 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of First Horizon worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in First Horizon by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in First Horizon by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

NYSE:FHN opened at $13.88 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

