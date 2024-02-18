Financial Survey: Huatai Securities (OTCMKTS:HUATF) vs. BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

Huatai Securities (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Huatai Securities and BTCS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huatai Securities 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

BTCS has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than Huatai Securities.

This table compares Huatai Securities and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huatai Securities N/A N/A N/A BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huatai Securities and BTCS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huatai Securities N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BTCS $1.28 million 19.47 -$15.89 million ($0.31) -5.61

Huatai Securities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BTCS.

Summary

BTCS beats Huatai Securities on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huatai Securities

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd., a security company, provides financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company buys and sells stocks, funds, bonds, futures, and options on behalf of clients; and provides various financial products and asset allocation, margin financing, securities lending, securities-backed lending, and margin securities lending services. It also offers institutional investment banking services, such as equity and bond underwriting, financial consultancy, and over-the-counter business services for enterprises, institutions, and governments; cross-border proprietary and credit derivative products and services; custodian and fund services, including settlement, liquidation, reporting, and valuation services, as well as margin trading and other value-added services to various asset management institutions; and professional research and consulting services. In addition, the company provides private equity fund and asset management services for securities and futures companies, funds, etc. Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

