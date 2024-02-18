FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Up 6.7% in January

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,175,146,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after acquiring an additional 698,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $458.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $466.48 and a 200-day moving average of $448.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $487.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

