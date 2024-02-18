Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded Expedia Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Expedia Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Expedia Group stock opened at $135.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.90. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,509,800. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

