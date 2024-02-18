Evercore ISI Boosts Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $92.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $86.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.15. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

