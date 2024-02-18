EverCommerce (EVCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, February 19th.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.10. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVCM. TheStreet downgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

In related news, Director Debby Soo sold 10,588 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $89,574.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,313.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 21,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $197,439.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 174,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,134.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debby Soo sold 10,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $89,574.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,313.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,144 shares of company stock valued at $792,038 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 595.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,634,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

