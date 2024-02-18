Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $109.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.33.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EEFT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 87,988 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 25,821 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT stock opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Free Report

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.