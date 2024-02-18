Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $109.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.33.
EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EEFT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance
EEFT stock opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.40.
Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Euronet Worldwide
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Euronet Worldwide
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.