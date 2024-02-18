Ethereum (ETH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $19.06 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,788.97 or 0.05400724 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $335.14 billion and approximately $19.06 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00077397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00026169 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00014696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00020018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,165,454 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

