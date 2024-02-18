Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Equinix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $856.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $816.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $779.64. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $881.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,784 shares of company stock valued at $16,800,982. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $851.00.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

