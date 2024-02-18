Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 251,852 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $474,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Equifax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after purchasing an additional 795,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,104,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 320,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EFX opened at $258.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.77. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $260.91.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.22.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

