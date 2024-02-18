Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $7.27 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $228.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.70. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $179.27 and a 12-month high of $229.79.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

