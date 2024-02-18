Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 112,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $72.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

