Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,768,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 392,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,352 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 165,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $200.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The company has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

