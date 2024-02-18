Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $8.95 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,946,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,026 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,835 shares in the company, valued at $25,009,143.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.72. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.02.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

