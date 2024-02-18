Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $8.48 Million in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 92,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $99.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.80. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $100.05.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

