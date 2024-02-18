Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $8.24 Million in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 127,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $369,131,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,393,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.75. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Southern’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

