Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 164,937 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

