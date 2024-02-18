Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,671,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total value of $69,075.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total transaction of $69,075.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,008 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,135 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $201.54 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $202.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

