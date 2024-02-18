Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 108,666 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,728,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $96.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.14. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $96.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.