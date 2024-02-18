Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $999,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR stock opened at $307.36 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $310.25. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.63 and a 200-day moving average of $284.80.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

