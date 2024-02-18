Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $180.43 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.58 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.39.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

