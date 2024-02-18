Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $217.36 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,324,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $217,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,416,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,084,000. Stadion Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.