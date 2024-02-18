Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $136.81. 2,415,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,920. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $140.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.80.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

