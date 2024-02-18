Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Short Interest Update

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,100 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 495,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 304,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 60,688 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 115,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CL King began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $141.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.