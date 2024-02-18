Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Short Interest Update

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,100 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 495,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 304,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 60,688 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 115,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
Separately, CL King began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of EPAC stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.21.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $141.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
