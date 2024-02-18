Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Decreased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,718,000 after buying an additional 64,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,669,000 after buying an additional 225,683 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMR
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
Shares of EMR stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $107.08.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.