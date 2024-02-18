Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Decreased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,718,000 after buying an additional 64,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,669,000 after buying an additional 225,683 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $107.08.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.