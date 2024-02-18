Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.900-0.960 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELME shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elme Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of ELME opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. Elme Communities has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -118.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elme Communities

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELME. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Elme Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Elme Communities by 543.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Stories

