Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Reduced by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,394 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.6% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $466,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $8,326,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.50.

NYSE:LLY traded up $24.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $782.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,009,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,873. The company has a market capitalization of $742.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $794.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $636.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.52.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 89.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

