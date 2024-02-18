Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total value of $666,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,031 shares of company stock worth $3,718,903 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.2 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $142.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.