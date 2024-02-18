Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays cut shares of Elastic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.61.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $130.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $133.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Elastic by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile



Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

