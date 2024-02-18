Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $672.00

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 672 ($8.49) and traded as low as GBX 660 ($8.34). Edinburgh Investment shares last traded at GBX 668 ($8.44), with a volume of 318,502 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 672 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 660.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 7.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 513.85 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,076.92%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

