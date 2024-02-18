Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Edesa Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDSA opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. Edesa Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDSA. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its position in Edesa Biotech by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 417,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,602 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.