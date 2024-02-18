Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $238.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.88.

NYSE ECL opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.15. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $153.87 and a 12 month high of $221.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 418,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,932,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,128,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,933,000 after purchasing an additional 62,434 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

