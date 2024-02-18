Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $232.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $216.88.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $153.87 and a 1-year high of $221.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 418,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,932,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,128,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,933,000 after buying an additional 62,434 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

