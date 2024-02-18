Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Lifted by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 521,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ecolab by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,294,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,224,000 after purchasing an additional 85,985 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,433,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $2,942,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.88.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $215.38 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.87 and a 1-year high of $221.55. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

