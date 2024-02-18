Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.46. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 25,264 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $87,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

