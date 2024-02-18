Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $85.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.72. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $91.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

