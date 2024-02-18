DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.29

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $1.66. DynaResource shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

DynaResource Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.

DynaResource Company Profile

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. Its flagship property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

