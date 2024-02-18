Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,410 ($17.81) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($15.03) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,045 ($13.20) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dunelm Group to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($12.63) to GBX 1,100 ($13.89) in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,209 ($15.27).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Dunelm Group Increases Dividend

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,111 ($14.03) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,087.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,080.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,501.35, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.06. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 964.87 ($12.19) and a one year high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.87).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,810.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson bought 10,843 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($13.78) per share, for a total transaction of £118,297.13 ($149,402.79). 44.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.