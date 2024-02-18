Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

DNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 25.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,608,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 108.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,065,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,048,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,325 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

