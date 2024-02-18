DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

NYSE DTM opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.71. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $58.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DT Midstream by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,859,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,318 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DT Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DT Midstream by 7.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,395,000 after acquiring an additional 234,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DT Midstream by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,580,000 after acquiring an additional 59,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,022,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 333,229 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

