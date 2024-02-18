DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.
DT Midstream Price Performance
NYSE DTM opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.71. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $58.30.
DT Midstream Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of DT Midstream
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DT Midstream by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,859,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,318 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DT Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DT Midstream by 7.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,395,000 after acquiring an additional 234,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DT Midstream by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,580,000 after acquiring an additional 59,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,022,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 333,229 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DT Midstream
DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
