DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 84.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DraftKings updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $7,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,476,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,055,566.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $7,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,476,759 shares in the company, valued at $133,055,566.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,390,485 shares of company stock worth $132,291,151 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

