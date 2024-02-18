DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.83 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

DNOW Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. DNOW has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86.

Institutional Trading of DNOW

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DNOW by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DNOW by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DNOW by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in DNOW by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in DNOW by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DNOW from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

About DNOW

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

