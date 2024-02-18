Dillard’s (DDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, February 19th.
Dillard’s Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $423.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $429.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s
In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th.
Dillard’s Company Profile
Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.
