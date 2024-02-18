Dillard’s (DDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $423.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $429.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.33.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 14,924.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 177,752 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,088,000 after purchasing an additional 107,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

