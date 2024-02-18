Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is P&S Credit Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

P&S Credit Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of P&S Credit Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. P&S Credit Management L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,454.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,693 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,076 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $181.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.05.
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
