Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is P&S Credit Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

P&S Credit Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of P&S Credit Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. P&S Credit Management L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,454.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,693 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,076 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $181.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.