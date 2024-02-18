Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 16,757.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,049,000 after purchasing an additional 497,521 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,625,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 0.6 %

DEO stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.90. The stock had a trading volume of 639,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,405. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.48. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.