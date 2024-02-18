Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 367.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,997 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after buying an additional 411,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,095,000 after buying an additional 402,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

DVN stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.46. 6,176,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,473,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.